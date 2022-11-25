Hawaii faces Sacramento State in Laie, Hawaii

Sacramento State Hornets (3-2) vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-1) Laie, Hawaii; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawaii -6.5;…

Sacramento State Hornets (3-2) vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-1)

Laie, Hawaii; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawaii -6.5; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors play the Sacramento State Hornets in Laie, Hawaii.

Hawaii went 17-11 overall with a 7-6 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Rainbow Warriors gave up 64.1 points per game while committing 17.0 fouls last season.

Sacramento State finished 11-18 overall with a 5-4 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Hornets averaged 65.4 points per game last season, 28.7 in the paint, 13.7 off of turnovers and 8.0 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

