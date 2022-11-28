Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
Home » College Basketball » Harvell's 14 lead Alabama…

Harvell’s 14 lead Alabama A&M past Fisk 71-55

The Associated Press

November 28, 2022, 10:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Austin Harvell had 14 points in Alabama A&M’s 71-55 win against NAIA-member Fisk on Monday night.

Harvell finished 5 of 5 from the field for the Bulldogs (2-5). Garrett Hicks shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 12 points. Dailin Smith finished 4 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding three steals.

The Bulldogs (0-2) were led in scoring by Tyon Thompson, who finished with 16 points and five steals. Blake Goodman added 15 points and two steals for Fisk. In addition, Michael Ashley finished with seven points, 12 rebounds and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up