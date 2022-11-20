HOLIDAYS: TSA tips for holiday travel | Busiest days to travel this season | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Home » College Basketball » Harvard hosts Siena after…

Harvard hosts Siena after McCollum’s 21-point game

The Associated Press

November 20, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Siena Saints (2-1) at Harvard Crimson (3-1)

Boston; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Harvard -4.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Siena visits the Harvard Crimson after Javian McCollum scored 21 points in Siena’s 96-94 overtime loss to the Army Black Knights.

Harvard went 13-13 overall a season ago while going 9-6 at home. The Crimson averaged 14.5 points off of turnovers, 7.7 second chance points and 0.1 bench points last season.

Siena finished 7-8 on the road and 15-14 overall last season. The Saints averaged 66.3 points per game while shooting 42.6% from the field and 35.6% from 3-point distance last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up