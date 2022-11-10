Harvard hosts Louisiana after Ledlum’s 22-point showing

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-0) vs. Harvard Crimson (1-0) Boston; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Harvard hosts the Louisiana Ragin’…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-0) vs. Harvard Crimson (1-0)

Boston; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard hosts the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns after Chris Ledlum scored 22 points in Harvard’s 68-63 win over the Morehouse Maroon Tigers.

Harvard finished 13-13 overall last season while going 9-6 at home. The Crimson averaged 14.5 points off of turnovers, 7.7 second chance points and 0.1 bench points last season.

Louisiana went 16-15 overall last season while going 6-8 on the road. The Ragin’ Cajuns averaged 71.1 points per game last season, 14.3 from the free throw line and 22.2 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

