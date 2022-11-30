Harvard defeats Holy Cross 72-38

Holidays: ‘Holiday Cheer’ concert in Arlington | Best holiday plants | DIY holiday villages | Healthy meals you can make in minutes | Send in photos of decorations
The Associated Press

November 30, 2022, 9:27 PM

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Chris Ledlum had 18 points in Harvard’s 72-38 victory over Holy Cross on Wednesday night.

Ledlum also contributed six rebounds for the Crimson (6-2). Luka Sakota scored 13 points, going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from distance, and 2 for 3 from the line. Evan Nelson shot 4 for 7, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

The Crusaders (2-6) were led by Louth-M Coulibaly, who recorded 12 points and seven rebounds. Bo Montgomery added 10 points and Will Batchelder put up five points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

