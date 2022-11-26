Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Hartford Hawks and the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens square off

The Associated Press

November 26, 2022, 2:42 AM

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (2-2) vs. Hartford Hawks (3-4)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Hartford Hawks take on the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Hartford finished 12-20 overall with a 3-11 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Hawks averaged 12.2 assists per game on 25.0 made field goals last season.

Delaware went 22-13 overall with a 12-5 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Fightin’ Blue Hens allowed opponents to score 70.2 points per game and shoot 43.0% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

