HOLIDAYS: People in DC share their infamous Thanksgiving stories | Flying with food for the holidays? TSA has tips | Prince George’s Co. turkey giveaway | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | The busiest days to fly during the winter holidays
Home » College Basketball » Harrison powers Grand Canyon…

Harrison powers Grand Canyon to 81-48 romp over Grambling

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 1:57 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHOENIX (AP) — Rayshon Harrison had 25 points in Grand Canyon’s 81-48 victory against Grambling on Friday night.

Harrison shot 9 for 11, including 5 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Antelopes (3-1). Gabe McGlothan and Noah Baumann scored 10 each. McGlothan added 10 rebounds.

The Tigers (2-1) were led in scoring by Carte’Are Gordon, who finished with 15 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Grand Canyon’s next game is Monday against Wichita State. Grambling visits Arizona State on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up