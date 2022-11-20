Harrison leads Grand Canyon against Wichita State after 25-point outing

Grand Canyon Antelopes (3-1) vs. Wichita State Shockers (2-1) Wichita, Kansas; Monday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon visits…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (3-1) vs. Wichita State Shockers (2-1)

Wichita, Kansas; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon visits the Wichita State Shockers after Rayshon Harrison scored 25 points in Grand Canyon’s 81-48 victory against the Grambling Tigers.

Wichita State went 15-13 overall a season ago while going 11-6 at home. The Shockers shot 40.3% from the field and 31.2% from 3-point range last season.

Grand Canyon finished 23-8 overall a season ago while going 6-5 on the road. The Antelopes gave up 61.2 points per game while committing 17.2 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

