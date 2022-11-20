HOLIDAYS: TSA tips for holiday travel | Busiest days to travel this season | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Harrison leads Grand Canyon against Wichita State after 25-point outing

The Associated Press

November 20, 2022, 2:42 AM

Grand Canyon Antelopes (3-1) vs. Wichita State Shockers (2-1)

Wichita, Kansas; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon visits the Wichita State Shockers after Rayshon Harrison scored 25 points in Grand Canyon’s 81-48 victory against the Grambling Tigers.

Wichita State went 15-13 overall a season ago while going 11-6 at home. The Shockers shot 40.3% from the field and 31.2% from 3-point range last season.

Grand Canyon finished 23-8 overall a season ago while going 6-5 on the road. The Antelopes gave up 61.2 points per game while committing 17.2 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

