HOLIDAYS: Get ready for a pricy travel season | TSA tips for holiday travel | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Home » College Basketball » Harrison leads Grand Canyon…

Harrison leads Grand Canyon against Wichita State after 25-point game

The Associated Press

November 21, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Grand Canyon Antelopes (3-1) vs. Wichita State Shockers (2-1)

Wichita, Kansas; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wichita State -1.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon plays the Wichita State Shockers after Rayshon Harrison scored 25 points in Grand Canyon’s 81-48 win over the Grambling Tigers.

Wichita State went 11-6 at home a season ago while going 15-13 overall. The Shockers gave up 66.4 points per game while committing 16.1 fouls last season.

Grand Canyon finished 23-8 overall with a 6-5 record on the road last season. The Antelopes shot 42.7% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up