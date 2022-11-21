Harrison leads Grand Canyon against Wichita State after 25-point game

Grand Canyon Antelopes (3-1) vs. Wichita State Shockers (2-1) Wichita, Kansas; Monday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wichita State…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (3-1) vs. Wichita State Shockers (2-1)

Wichita, Kansas; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wichita State -1.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon plays the Wichita State Shockers after Rayshon Harrison scored 25 points in Grand Canyon’s 81-48 win over the Grambling Tigers.

Wichita State went 11-6 at home a season ago while going 15-13 overall. The Shockers gave up 66.4 points per game while committing 16.1 fouls last season.

Grand Canyon finished 23-8 overall with a 6-5 record on the road last season. The Antelopes shot 42.7% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.