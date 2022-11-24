Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Weather on Thanksgiving Day | Safely tossing grease from feast | Best times to hit the roads | Grocery store hours
Harris leads Charleston Southern against Virginia Tech after 22-point showing

The Associated Press

November 24, 2022, 2:42 AM

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-2) at Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern visits the Virginia Tech Hokies after Claudell Harris Jr. scored 22 points in Charleston Southern’s 78-63 victory over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

Virginia Tech went 23-13 overall a season ago while going 11-4 at home. The Hokies averaged 70.8 points per game last season, 10.1 from the free throw line and 26.7 from deep.

Charleston Southern finished 6-25 overall a season ago while going 1-13 on the road. The Buccaneers averaged 68.5 points per game last season, 12.1 from the free throw line and 24.9 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

