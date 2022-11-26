Holidays: Where to see holiday lights | 4 ways to limit your holiday debt | Inflation 'definitely a guest' at holiday celebrations this year | Recipes for Thanksgiving leftovers
Harrell’s 18 lead Texas State over Southern Utah 78-65

The Associated Press

November 26, 2022, 1:32 AM

LAIE, Hawaii (AP) — Mason Harrell scored 18 points as Texas State beat Southern Utah 78-65 on Friday night at the North Shore Classic.

Harrell shot 6 of 10 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line for the Bobcats (4-2). Brandon Davis scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 6, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. Davion Sykes recorded 10 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line.

The Thunderbirds (3-3) were led by Tevian Jones, who recorded 26 points. Maizen Fausett added 14 points and seven rebounds for Southern Utah. In addition, Jason Spurgin finished with nine points, seven rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

