Harmon scores 15, Bethune-Cookman tops Trinity Baptist 83-46

The Associated Press

November 16, 2022, 10:17 PM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Zion Harmon scored 15 points as Bethune-Cookman beat Trinity Baptist 83-46 on Wednesday night.

Harmon had three steals for the Wildcats (2-2). Kevin Davis scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 7, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc, and added five rebounds. Joe French shot 4 for 6, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Fausto Alvarez led the Eagles in scoring, finishing with 11 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

