Harkless leads UNLV against High Point after 24-point game

The Associated Press

November 17, 2022, 2:22 AM

High Point Panthers (3-0) at UNLV Rebels (3-0)

Las Vegas; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV plays the High Point Panthers after Elijah Harkless scored 24 points in UNLV’s 60-52 victory over the Dayton Flyers.

UNLV finished 18-14 overall last season while going 12-4 at home. The Rebels averaged 69.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.6 last season.

High Point went 7-9 in Big South play and 3-10 on the road a season ago. The Panthers averaged 69.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.8 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

