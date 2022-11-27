Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
Home » College Basketball » Haney's 16 leads Northwestern…

Haney’s 16 leads Northwestern St. past Bethune-Cookman 69-66

The Associated Press

November 27, 2022, 5:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Isaac Haney scored 16 points as Northwestern State beat Bethune-Cookman 69-66 on Sunday.

Haney had five rebounds for the Demons (5-2). Dayne Prim scored 15 points while going 5 of 9 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added 12 rebounds. Emareyon McDonald was 5 of 11 shooting (4 for 8 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

Zion Harmon led the Wildcats (3-4) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and three steals. Kevin Davis added 15 points, 10 rebounds and two steals for Bethune-Cookman. Marcus Garrett also had 13 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up