Hampton plays Georgia on 4-game road slide

Hampton Pirates (1-5) at Georgia Bulldogs (5-2)

Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton will try to end its four-game road slide when the Pirates visit Georgia.

The Bulldogs are 4-0 on their home court. Georgia has a 5-2 record against teams above .500.

The Pirates are 0-4 in road games. Hampton is 0-5 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Roberts is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Kario Oquendo is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for Georgia.

Russell Dean is averaging 15.8 points and 3.8 assists for the Pirates. Jordan Nesbitt is averaging 13.2 points for Hampton.

