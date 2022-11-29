Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
Home » College Basketball » Hampton plays Georgia on…

Hampton plays Georgia on 4-game road slide

The Associated Press

November 29, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Hampton Pirates (1-5) at Georgia Bulldogs (5-2)

Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton will try to end its four-game road slide when the Pirates visit Georgia.

The Bulldogs are 4-0 on their home court. Georgia has a 5-2 record against teams above .500.

The Pirates are 0-4 in road games. Hampton is 0-5 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Roberts is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Kario Oquendo is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for Georgia.

Russell Dean is averaging 15.8 points and 3.8 assists for the Pirates. Jordan Nesbitt is averaging 13.2 points for Hampton.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up