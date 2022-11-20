Hampton faces UCSB following Dean’s 23-point performance

Hampton Pirates (1-2) at UCSB Gauchos (2-1) Santa Barbara, California; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hampton faces the UCSB…

Hampton Pirates (1-2) at UCSB Gauchos (2-1)

Santa Barbara, California; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton faces the UCSB Gauchos after Russell Dean scored 23 points in Hampton’s 82-73 loss to the East Carolina Pirates.

UCSB went 17-11 overall a season ago while going 11-3 at home. The Gauchos allowed opponents to score 65.8 points per game and shoot 41.8% from the field last season.

Hampton went 9-19 overall with a 2-12 record on the road a season ago. The Pirates averaged 9.9 assists per game on 21.5 made field goals last season.

