Hampton faces UCSB following Dean’s 23-point performance

The Associated Press

November 20, 2022, 2:42 AM

Hampton Pirates (1-2) at UCSB Gauchos (2-1)

Santa Barbara, California; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton faces the UCSB Gauchos after Russell Dean scored 23 points in Hampton’s 82-73 loss to the East Carolina Pirates.

UCSB went 17-11 overall a season ago while going 11-3 at home. The Gauchos allowed opponents to score 65.8 points per game and shoot 41.8% from the field last season.

Hampton went 9-19 overall with a 2-12 record on the road a season ago. The Pirates averaged 9.9 assists per game on 21.5 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

