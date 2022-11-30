Hampton faces Georgia on 4-game road skid

Home » College Basketball » Hampton faces Georgia on…

The Associated Press

November 30, 2022, 2:42 AM

Hampton Pirates (1-5) at Georgia Bulldogs (5-2)

Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia -18.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton will try to end its four-game road slide when the Pirates take on Georgia.

The Bulldogs are 4-0 on their home court. Georgia scores 68.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The Pirates are 0-4 in road games. Hampton is fifth in the CAA scoring 71.7 points per game and is shooting 38.2%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kario Oquendo is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 13.7 points. Terry Roberts is shooting 37.5% and averaging 13.7 points for Georgia.

Russell Dean is averaging 15.8 points and 3.8 assists for the Pirates. Jordan Nesbitt is averaging 13.2 points for Hampton.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

