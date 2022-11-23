Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Best and worst times to hit the roads | Thanksgiving travel rush is back | Is Black Friday shopping a thing of the past? | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Haase has 21, Southern Miss takes down Purdue Fort Wayne

The Associated Press

November 23, 2022, 5:42 PM

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Felipe Haase scored 21 points as Southern Mississippi beat Purdue Fort Wayne 70-58 on Wednesday.

Haase also contributed five rebounds for the Golden Eagles (6-0). Denijay Harris scored 10 points, shooting 4 of 6 from the field. Austin Crowley recorded nine points and shot 4 for 13, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc. The Golden Eagles picked up their sixth straight victory.

Jarred Godfrey led the way for the Mastodons (3-3) with 14 points and five steals. Purdue Fort Wayne also got 12 points from Bobby Planutis. Ra Kpedi also had nine points and six rebounds.

