Griesel leads Nebraska against Omaha after 22-point performance

Omaha Mavericks (0-1) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-0)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska hosts the Omaha Mavericks after Sam Griesel scored 22 points in Nebraska’s 79-66 win over the Maine Black Bears.

Nebraska finished 7-12 at home a season ago while going 10-22 overall. The Cornhuskers shot 44.4% from the field and 32.0% from 3-point range last season.

Omaha finished 4-14 in Summit action and 0-15 on the road last season. The Mavericks averaged 10.9 assists per game on 25.2 made field goals last season.

