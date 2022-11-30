Greene and UAPB host Air Force

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-6) at Air Force Falcons (4-3) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-6) at Air Force Falcons (4-3)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Air Force -11.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB faces the Air Force Falcons after Chris Greene scored 22 points in UAPB’s 70-56 win over the Crowley’s Ridge.

The Falcons have gone 4-2 at home. Air Force has a 2-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Golden Lions are 0-6 on the road. UAPB is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Green is scoring 15.0 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Falcons. Jake Heidbreder is averaging 14.3 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 45.9% for Air Force.

Shaun Doss is averaging 17.9 points and 1.6 steals for the Golden Lions. Greene is averaging 10.6 points for UAPB.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

