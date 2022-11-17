Green Bay takes on Queens, looks to end 3-game skid

Queens Royals (2-1) vs. Green Bay Phoenix (0-3)
Green Bay, Wisconsin; Friday, 11:30 a.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay enters the matchup against Queens as losers of three straight games.
Green Bay went 5-25 overall with a 4-9 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Phoenix gave up 68.9 points per game while committing 15.5 fouls last season.
Queens did not compete in Division I in the 2021-22 season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.