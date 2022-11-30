Green Bay hosts Freeman and Milwaukee

Milwaukee Panthers (5-3) at Green Bay Phoenix (0-6) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the…

Milwaukee Panthers (5-3) at Green Bay Phoenix (0-6)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the Green Bay Phoenix after BJ Freeman scored 23 points in Milwaukee’s 84-68 win over the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Phoenix are 0-1 in home games. Green Bay has a 0-5 record against teams above .500.

The Panthers are 0-2 on the road. Milwaukee is second in the Horizon with 27.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Justin Thomas averaging 4.7.

The Phoenix and Panthers square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zae Blake is shooting 66.7% and averaging 9.8 points for the Phoenix. Randy Tucker is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers for Green Bay.

Freeman is shooting 37.0% and averaging 13.0 points for the Panthers. Ahmad Rand is averaging 9.3 points for Milwaukee.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.