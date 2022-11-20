Green Bay faces Utah Valley on 4-game losing streak

Green Bay Phoenix (0-4) vs. Utah Valley Wolverines (2-3) Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah Valley -13.5; over/under…

Green Bay Phoenix (0-4) vs. Utah Valley Wolverines (2-3)

Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah Valley -13.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay looks to end its four-game skid with a victory against Utah Valley.

Utah Valley finished 20-12 overall a season ago while going 11-2 at home. The Wolverines averaged 71.2 points per game last season, 15.0 on free throws and 19.2 from 3-point range.

Green Bay went 5-25 overall last season while going 1-14 on the road. The Phoenix averaged 10.7 assists per game on 22.3 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

