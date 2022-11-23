Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Biden's Thanksgiving tradition | Best and worst times to hit the roads | What's the value of an instant-read thermometer? | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Grant leads Duquesne against Alabama State after 26-point game

The Associated Press

November 23, 2022, 2:42 AM

Alabama State Hornets (0-5) at Duquesne Dukes (4-1)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duquesne -19.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne hosts the Alabama State Hornets after Dae Dae Grant scored 26 points in Duquesne’s 83-82 win against the North Florida Ospreys.

The Dukes have gone 3-0 in home games. Duquesne leads the A-10 with 16.8 assists per game led by Tevin Brewer averaging 3.8.

The Hornets have gone 0-5 away from home. Alabama State gives up 88.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 28.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Dukes. Rodney Gunn Jr. is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for Duquesne.

Ashton McClelland is shooting % and averaging points for the Hornets. Antonio Madlock is averaging 15.0 points for Alabama State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

