Grand Canyon takes on Pepperdine, looks for 5th straight home win

Pepperdine Waves (4-2) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (4-2)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon hosts Pepperdine aiming to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Antelopes have gone 3-0 at home. Grand Canyon averages 66.7 points while outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game.

The Waves have gone 0-2 away from home. Pepperdine is 0-1 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jovan Blacksher Jr. is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Antelopes. Josh Baker is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Grand Canyon.

Maxwell Lewis is averaging 16 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Waves. Houston Mallette is averaging 14.7 points for Pepperdine.

