Grand Canyon takes on Pepperdine, looks for 5th straight home win

The Associated Press

November 25, 2022, 2:42 AM

Pepperdine Waves (4-2) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (4-2)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon hosts Pepperdine aiming to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Antelopes have gone 3-0 at home. Grand Canyon averages 66.7 points while outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game.

The Waves have gone 0-2 away from home. Pepperdine is 0-1 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jovan Blacksher Jr. is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Antelopes. Josh Baker is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Grand Canyon.

Maxwell Lewis is averaging 16 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Waves. Houston Mallette is averaging 14.7 points for Pepperdine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

