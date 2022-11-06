Grand Canyon hosts Montana State to open season

Montana State Bobcats at Grand Canyon Antelopes Phoenix; Monday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grand Canyon -7.5; over/under is…

Montana State Bobcats at Grand Canyon Antelopes

Phoenix; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grand Canyon -7.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Grand Canyon Antelopes begin the season at home against the Montana State Bobcats.

Grand Canyon finished 24-8 overall last season while going 15-2 at home. The Antelopes averaged 6.2 steals, 2.0 blocks and 11.1 turnovers per game last season.

Montana State finished 27-8 overall a season ago while going 9-6 on the road. The Bobcats averaged 14.3 points off of turnovers, 9.7 second chance points and 4.9 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.