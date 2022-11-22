Thanksgiving: Best and worst times to hit the roads | Biden pardons turkeys | Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How to avoid burns from holiday cooking
Home » College Basketball » Grand Canyon faces Northern…

Grand Canyon faces Northern Iowa in Kansas City, Missouri

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2) vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes (3-2)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Grand Canyon Antelopes square off against the Northern Iowa Panthers in Kansas City, Missouri.

Grand Canyon finished 23-8 overall with an 11-3 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Antelopes shot 42.7% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range last season.

Northern Iowa went 20-12 overall with a 6-8 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Panthers averaged 5.8 steals, 1.4 blocks and 10.4 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up