Grambling visits UTSA following Medor’s 28-point game

The Associated Press

November 24, 2022, 2:42 AM

Grambling Tigers (2-2) at UTSA Roadrunners (4-1)

San Antonio; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA faces the Grambling Tigers after Japhet Medor scored 28 points in UTSA’s 82-75 victory over the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

UTSA went 10-22 overall with an 8-10 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Roadrunners allowed opponents to score 72.3 points per game and shoot 45.6% from the field last season.

Grambling went 8-9 in SWAC action and 4-14 on the road a season ago. The Tigers allowed opponents to score 71.0 points per game and shoot 42.1% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

