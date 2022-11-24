Grambling visits UTSA following Medor’s 28-point game

Grambling Tigers (2-2) at UTSA Roadrunners (4-1) San Antonio; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UTSA faces the Grambling Tigers…

Grambling Tigers (2-2) at UTSA Roadrunners (4-1)

San Antonio; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA faces the Grambling Tigers after Japhet Medor scored 28 points in UTSA’s 82-75 victory over the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

UTSA went 10-22 overall with an 8-10 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Roadrunners allowed opponents to score 72.3 points per game and shoot 45.6% from the field last season.

Grambling went 8-9 in SWAC action and 4-14 on the road a season ago. The Tigers allowed opponents to score 71.0 points per game and shoot 42.1% from the field last season.

