Grambling visits Arizona State following Cambridge’s 20-point showing

Grambling Tigers (2-1) at Arizona State Sun Devils (4-1)

Tempe, Arizona; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona State -21; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State hosts the Grambling Tigers after Desmond Cambridge scored 20 points in Arizona State’s 87-62 victory over the Michigan Wolverines.

Arizona State finished 14-17 overall with a 9-6 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Sun Devils averaged 65.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.2 last season.

Grambling went 4-14 on the road and 12-20 overall last season. The Tigers shot 40.7% from the field and 31.5% from 3-point range last season.

