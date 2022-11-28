Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
Grambling takes on Dartmouth

The Associated Press

November 28, 2022, 2:42 AM

Dartmouth Big Green (2-4) vs. Grambling Tigers (3-3)

San Antonio; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grambling -1.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Grambling Tigers take on the Dartmouth Big Green at UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The Tigers are 3-3 in non-conference play. Grambling has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Big Green are 2-4 in non-conference play. Dartmouth has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carte’Are Gordon is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Tigers. Cameron Christon is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers for Grambling.

Dusan Neskovic is averaging 13.4 points for the Big Green. Ryan Cornish is averaging 13.0 points for Dartmouth.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

