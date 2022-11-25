Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Home » College Basketball » Grambling secures 75-55 win…

Grambling secures 75-55 win over UTSA

The Associated Press

November 25, 2022, 11:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Carte’Are Gordon scored 18 points as Grambling beat UTSA 75-55 on Friday night.

Gordon added nine rebounds for the Tigers (3-2). Cameron Christon added 13 points while shooting 5 for 11, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc, and he also had three steals. Shawndarius Cowart recorded eight points and was 3-of-5 shooting (2 for 3 from distance).

Japhet Medor led the Roadrunners (4-2) in scoring, finishing with 12 points and seven rebounds. UTSA also got eight points, 13 rebounds and four blocks from Jacob Germany. Isaiah Addo-Ankrah also had six points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up