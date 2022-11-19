HOLIDAYS: TSA tips for holiday travel | Busiest days to travel this season | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Home » College Basketball » Goldin scores 12, FAU…

Goldin scores 12, FAU beats Detroit Mercy 76-55

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 11:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Vladislav Goldin’s 12 points helped Florida Atlantic defeat Detroit Mercy 76-55 on Saturday night at the Paradise Invitational.

Goldin also contributed five rebounds and three blocks for the Owls (4-1). Alijah Martin scored 12 points, shooting 5 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. Bryan Greenlee was 4-of-9 shooting (2 for 5 from distance) to finish with 10 points.

Antoine Davis finished with 22 points for the Titans (2-2). Jordan Phillips added 16 points for Detroit Mercy. In addition, Arashma Parks finished with eight points and 11 rebounds.

NEXT UP

Florida Atlantic plays Saturday against Albany (NY) on the road, while Detroit Mercy squares off against Bryant on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up