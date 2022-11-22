Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Best and worst times to hit the roads | Biden pardons turkeys | Making turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Godfrey scores 21 as Purdue Fort Wayne knocks off EMU 74-67

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 3:22 PM

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Jarred Godfrey scored 21 points as Purdue Fort Wayne beat Eastern Michigan 74-67 on Tuesday.

Godfrey added seven rebounds, five assists, and five steals for the Mastodons (3-2). Quinton Morton-Robertson was 5 of 8 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) to add 13 points. Damian Chong Qui recorded 13 points and shot 6 for 11, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Emoni Bates finished with 16 points for the Eagles (1-4). Jalin Billingsley added 10 points and two blocks for Eastern Michigan. Noah Farrakhan also had nine points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

