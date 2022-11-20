HOLIDAYS: Get ready for a pricy travel season | TSA tips for holiday travel | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Glover has 18, Samford defeats Texas Southern 78-63

The Associated Press

November 20, 2022, 7:27 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (AP) — Ques Glover scored 18 points as Samford beat Texas Southern 78-63 on Sunday night.

Glover was 7 of 14 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) for the Bulldogs (5-0). Logan Dye scored 11 points, going 4 of 7 from the field. Achor Achor finished 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Tigers (1-6) were led in scoring by Davon Barnes, who finished with 30 points. John Walker III added 15 points for Texas Southern. Joirdon Karl Nicholas also put up six points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

