Gibson paces DePaul past W. Illinois with 24 points

The Associated Press

November 12, 2022, 12:30 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Umoja Gibson scored 24 points on 8-for-10 shooting and Da’Sean Nelson went 6 for 7 off the bench for 15 points and DePaul beat Western Illinois 86-74 on Friday night.

Javan Johnson contributed 14 points for the Blue Demons (2-0) and Eral Penn 10. DePaul shot 58.9% (33 for 56) and made 11 of 13 from the foul line.

Alec Rosner scored 16 points for the Leathernecks (2-1), Vuk Stevanic and Jesiah West 13 apiece and Quinaln Bennett 12.

Nelson’s dunk with 15:25 before halftime gave DePaul an 11-9 lead and the Blue Demons led for the rest of the game.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

