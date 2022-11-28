Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
Germany’s 15 help UTSA beat Incarnate Word 68-62

The Associated Press

November 28, 2022, 9:57 PM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jacob Germany scored 15 points as UTSA held off Incarnate Word 68-62 on Monday night.

Andre Cruz scored with 28 seconds left to get the Cardinals within three, 65-62, but Germany hit 3 of 4 from the line to set. the final margin.

Germany added 11 rebounds for the Roadrunners (5-3). John Buggs III shot 5 for 7, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Japhet Medor was 3 of 10 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Davante Dennis led the Cardinals (4-4) in scoring, finishing with 22 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Jonathan Cisse added 19 points for Incarnate Word. In addition, Brandon Swaby had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

