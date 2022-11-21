Georgia visits Saint Joseph’s (PA) following Reynolds’ 32-point outing

Georgia Bulldogs (3-1) vs. Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (2-1) Philadelphia; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA)…

Georgia Bulldogs (3-1) vs. Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (2-1)

Philadelphia; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) -3.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts the Georgia Bulldogs after Erik Reynolds II scored 32 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 99-79 victory against the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) went 11-19 overall with a 9-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Hawks averaged 13.5 assists per game on 24.9 made field goals last season.

Georgia finished 6-26 overall with a 0-10 record on the road last season. The Bulldogs averaged 5.2 steals, 2.2 blocks and 13.7 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.