Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets take on the Utah Utes, aim for 4th straight win

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-0) vs. Utah Utes (3-1) Salt Lake City; Monday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-0) vs. Utah Utes (3-1)

Salt Lake City; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah -4.5; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech seeks to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against Utah.

Utah finished 11-20 overall with a 7-9 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Utes allowed opponents to score 70.9 points per game and shoot 43.6% from the field last season.

Georgia Tech went 12-20 overall with a 3-8 record on the road a season ago. The Yellow Jackets allowed opponents to score 70.8 points per game and shoot 43.6% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.