Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets play the Utah Utes, look for 4th straight win

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-0) vs. Utah Utes (3-1)

Salt Lake City; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech seeks to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against Utah.

Utah went 7-9 at home a season ago while going 11-20 overall. The Utes averaged 4.6 steals, 2.9 blocks and 11.9 turnovers per game last season.

Georgia Tech finished 12-20 overall a season ago while going 3-8 on the road. The Yellow Jackets gave up 70.8 points per game while committing 18.1 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

