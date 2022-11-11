Georgia Tech set for road matchup with the Georgia State Panthers

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-0) at Georgia State Panthers (1-0) Atlanta; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Georgia State…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-0) at Georgia State Panthers (1-0)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Georgia State Panthers host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Georgia State finished 18-11 overall a season ago while going 8-4 at home. The Panthers averaged 8.8 steals, 4.5 blocks and 11.3 turnovers per game last season.

Georgia Tech finished 12-20 overall with a 3-8 record on the road a season ago. The Yellow Jackets shot 44.1% from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range last season.

