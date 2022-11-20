Georgia State hosts UNC Asheville after Pember’s 20-point game

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (3-1) at Georgia State Panthers (3-2) Atlanta; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville visits the…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (3-1) at Georgia State Panthers (3-2)

Atlanta; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville visits the Georgia State Panthers after Drew Pember scored 20 points in UNC Asheville’s 77-75 loss to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

Georgia State went 8-4 at home last season while going 18-11 overall. The Panthers averaged 70.7 points per game last season, 13.2 on free throws and 22.8 from 3-point range.

UNC Asheville went 6-7 on the road and 17-15 overall a season ago. The Bulldogs averaged 75.3 points per game last season, 15.2 on free throws and 24.6 from beyond the arc.

