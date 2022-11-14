ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Georgia State hosts Mercer after Walker’s 23-point outing

The Associated Press

November 14, 2022, 2:22 AM

Mercer Bears (1-1) at Georgia State Panthers (1-1)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer visits the Georgia State Panthers after Shawn Walker scored 23 points in Mercer’s 118-64 victory against the Milligan Buffs.

Georgia State went 18-11 overall a season ago while going 8-4 at home. The Panthers allowed opponents to score 65.7 points per game and shoot 41.7% from the field last season.

Mercer went 8-10 in SoCon play and 4-11 on the road a season ago. The Bears allowed opponents to score 70.5 points per game and shoot 44.7% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

