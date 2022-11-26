Georgia State hosts Belmont after Sheppard’s 27-point outing

Belmont Bruins (3-3) at Georgia State Panthers (4-2) Atlanta; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Belmont faces the Georgia State…

Belmont Bruins (3-3) at Georgia State Panthers (4-2)

Atlanta; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont faces the Georgia State Panthers after Ben Sheppard scored 27 points in Belmont’s 96-73 win against the Howard Bison.

The Panthers are 4-2 on their home court. Georgia State averages 68.3 points and has outscored opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Bruins are 0-2 on the road. Belmont has a 1-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwon Odom is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Panthers. Ja’Heim Hudson is averaging 11.7 points and 8.0 rebounds while shooting 55.8% for Georgia State.

Drew Friberg is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 11.7 points. Sheppard is averaging 21.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals for Belmont.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.