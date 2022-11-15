ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
College Basketball

Georgia State earns 85-83 OT win against Mercer

The Associated Press

November 15, 2022, 10:32 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Dwon Odom had 21 points in Georgia State’s 85-83 overtime win against Mercer on Tuesday night.

Odom added five rebounds for the Panthers (2-1). Evan Johnson scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 13, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc. Brenden Tucker was 4 of 13 shooting and 6 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

Luis Hurtado finished with 24 points and seven rebounds for the Bears (1-2). Jah Quinones added 14 points, four assists and two steals and Kamar Robertson had 11 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

