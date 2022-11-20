HOLIDAYS: Get ready for a pricy travel season | TSA tips for holiday travel | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Home » College Basketball » Georgia Southern wins 63-57…

Georgia Southern wins 63-57 over Western Michigan

The Associated Press

November 20, 2022, 5:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — Carlos Curry scored 16 points as Georgia Southern beat Western Michigan 63-57 on Sunday.

Curry also contributed eight rebounds for the Eagles (3-3). Andrei Savrasov scored 10 points and added eight rebounds and three steals. Tyren Moore recorded eight points and was 3 of 8 shooting (2 for 4 from distance).

Lamar Norman Jr. led the Broncos (2-4) in scoring, finishing with 23 points. Titus Wright added eight points and seven rebounds for Western Michigan. In addition, Tafari Simms had six points.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. Georgia Southern hosts Oglethorpe while Western Michigan hosts Cleveland State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up