Georgia Southern visits Western Michigan after Norman’s 30-point game

Georgia Southern Eagles (2-3) vs. Western Michigan Broncos (2-3)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan plays the Georgia Southern Eagles after Lamar Norman Jr. scored 30 points in Western Michigan’s 96-88 loss to the Rice Owls.

The Broncos are 1-0 on their home court. Western Michigan ranks ninth in the MAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 76.8 points while holding opponents to 48.5% shooting.

The Eagles are 1-3 in road games. Georgia Southern averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 1- when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Norman is scoring 23.2 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Broncos. Titus Wright is averaging 10.6 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 63.9% for Western Michigan.

Andrei Savrasov is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Jalen Finch is averaging 9.8 points for Georgia Southern.

