Georgia Southern visits Santa Clara after Podziemski’s 30-point outing

The Associated Press

November 9, 2022, 2:22 AM

Georgia Southern Eagles (0-1) at Santa Clara Broncos (1-0)

Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara faces the Georgia Southern Eagles after Brandin Podziemski scored 30 points in Santa Clara’s 84-72 win against the Eastern Washington Eagles.

Santa Clara finished 14-4 at home a season ago while going 21-12 overall. The Broncos shot 48.4% from the field and 37.8% from 3-point range last season.

Georgia Southern finished 4-9 on the road and 13-16 overall a season ago. The Eagles averaged 66.4 points per game while shooting 44.7% from the field and 30.4% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

