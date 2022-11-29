Georgia Southern takes on FGCU after Curry’s 30-point showing

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (5-2) at Georgia Southern Eagles (4-3) Statesboro, Georgia; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (5-2) at Georgia Southern Eagles (4-3)

Statesboro, Georgia; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern plays the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles after Carlos Curry scored 30 points in Georgia Southern’s 101-73 victory over the Oglethorpe Stormy Petrels.

The Georgia Southern Eagles are 2-0 in home games. Georgia Southern averages 68.9 points while outscoring opponents by 2.0 points per game.

The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles are 1-2 on the road. FGCU ranks seventh in the ASUN with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Andre Weir averaging 5.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrei Savrasov is shooting 49.2% and averaging 12.5 points for the Georgia Southern Eagles. Tyren Moore is averaging 7.9 points for Georgia Southern.

Isaiah Thompson is averaging 13.9 points for the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles. Chase Johnston is averaging 13.7 points for FGCU.

