Georgia Southern plays Houston Baptist, looks to end road slide

Georgia Southern Eagles (1-3) at Houston Baptist Huskies (1-3) Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston Baptist -1;…

Georgia Southern Eagles (1-3) at Houston Baptist Huskies (1-3)

Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston Baptist -1; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern will try to stop its three-game road slide when the Eagles take on Houston Baptist.

Houston Baptist went 7-6 at home last season while going 11-18 overall. The Huskies averaged 75.5 points per game while shooting 44.5% from the field and 32.2% from 3-point range last season.

Georgia Southern finished 13-16 overall a season ago while going 4-9 on the road. The Eagles gave up 65.6 points per game while committing 17.7 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

