Georgia hosts Western Carolina for season opener

Western Carolina Catamounts at Georgia Bulldogs Athens, Georgia; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia -15; over/under is 146…

Western Carolina Catamounts at Georgia Bulldogs

Athens, Georgia; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia -15; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: The Georgia Bulldogs start the season at home against the Western Carolina Catamounts.

Georgia finished 6-26 overall with a 6-13 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Bulldogs gave up 78.5 points per game while committing 15.0 fouls last season.

Western Carolina went 11-21 overall with a 2-14 record on the road last season. The Catamounts averaged 12.9 assists per game on 24.6 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.