ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Analysis: It's down to the wire | Cheney endorses Virginia's Spanberger
Home » College Basketball » Georgia hosts Western Carolina…

Georgia hosts Western Carolina for season opener

The Associated Press

November 6, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Western Carolina Catamounts at Georgia Bulldogs

Athens, Georgia; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia -15; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: The Georgia Bulldogs start the season at home against the Western Carolina Catamounts.

Georgia finished 6-26 overall with a 6-13 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Bulldogs gave up 78.5 points per game while committing 15.0 fouls last season.

Western Carolina went 11-21 overall with a 2-14 record on the road last season. The Catamounts averaged 12.9 assists per game on 24.6 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up